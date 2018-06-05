Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Central

The 22-story high-rise features 350 apartment homes and the new 32,000-square-foot University Club of Orlando. The site boasts a Walk Score of 98 and is within walking distance of more than 120 nightlife and dining options throughout the downtown corridor. Modera Central will welcome its first residents in August.

"It is both exciting and humbling to be paired with the University Club of Orlando, which is such a longstanding and respected organization in the city," said Eran Landry, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "This represents Mill Creek's first opportunity to join this wonderful community and we're eager to provide them with the finest living experience in the area."

Situated at 125 East Pine Street at the corner of Rosalind Avenue, Modera Central joins the reimagined, more contemporary University Club of Orlando at the site where the original club had made its home since 1960. The location is also across the street from the 23-acre Lake Eola Park, home to the Walt Disney Amphitheater and its various performances and community events. Modera Central offers commuter-friendly access near a SunRail station and easy connectivity to Interstate 4 and State Road 408.

The community offers prime access to Downtown Orlando, which continues to emerge as a hub for finance, government, commerce and numerous additional high-skilled professional jobs. The Central Business District is a cultural mecca home to numerous theaters, galleries, museums and parks. The South Eola neighborhood is more tranquil than the surrounding area and contains the only grocery store within the downtown area, a Publix supermarket that sits four blocks from the community. The picturesque neighborhood is home to the Orlando Farmers Market, which is a short walk from the community.

Modera Central is designed with urban contemporary architecture and consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The outdoor amenity package at the pet-friendly community is designed to capture the surrounding views of the city and Lake Eola. It includes a resort-style elevated deck with heated saltwater pool, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge and numerous outdoor seating areas. Indoor amenities consist of a fitness center, yoga studio with fitness on demand, demonstration kitchen, game room and a state-of-the-art leasing office. An expansive lobby with dramatic ceilings will feature a concierge desk along with a Hub By Amazon package concierge and a convenient pet spa. Residents will also have controlled-access garage parking, bike storage and additional storage.

Apartment interiors are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures, ceramic wall tile in baths and stacked washers and dryers. Select homes feature moveable kitchen islands, bathroom vanities with accent lighting and frameless shower doors.

Modera Central is the first community Mill Creek has developed in the Orlando area.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

