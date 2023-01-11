Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Cherry Creek

Contemporary Community to Add Homes to Thriving Denver Locale

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator, and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Cherry Creek , a contemporary apartment community in one of Denver's most prominent neighborhoods.

The five-story community, which offers a boutique feel and features 94 apartment homes, is situated on the southeast corner of 2nd Avenue and Madison Street in the thriving and highly desirable Cherry Creek North neighborhood. Modera Cherry Creek is adjacent to a vibrant mixed-use district that includes ample high-end retail, office, hospitality and dining options. First move-ins are anticipated for February.

"Modera Cherry Creek will cater to the renter-by-choice demographic and feature larger layouts than most Mill Creek developments," said Scott Makee , senior managing director of development in Colorado for Mill Creek Residential. "The community will offer a luxury experience similar to renting a multimillion-dollar condo in one of the city's most sophisticated neighborhoods. We're excited to join the Cherry Creek market and are eager to offer an ultramodern, best-in-class living experience."

Positioned at 180 Madison Street, Modera Cherry Creek is within two miles of the key employment core of Downtown Denver. The community is also within a short drive of Interstate 25, the city's key north-south thoroughfare, and I-70, which provides east-west access and serves as the gateway to the Rocky Mountains. The area also includes a multitude of recreational options, including the nearby Cherry Creek Trail, one of the area's most popular and charismatic outdoor locales.

Additionally, the community sits within blocks of the Cherry Creek Mall, which serves as the epicenter of Denver's high-end shopping district. Neighborhood stores include Hermes, Peter Millar, Marmot, Neiman Marcus, prAna, Vineyard Vines, Bonobos and others.

Modera Cherry Creek offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes ranging as large as 2,044 square feet with mezzanine layouts available. Community amenities include a hotel-inspired rooftop deck with panoramic mountain and city views, outdoor kitchen, barbecue stations, fire pits, lounging areas, a fifth-floor clubroom with sky lounge and demonstration kitchen, two landscaped courtyards and a lobby equipped with a sleek fireplace, seating areas and conference room. A first-floor wellness center includes a fully equipped fitness center that offers cardio and weight stations, a TRX system and Technogym Personal Line equipment. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers and dedicated bike storage.

Apartment homes are delivered with a variety of refined features, including mezzanines, work-from-home spaces, double-height ceilings in living rooms, premium KitchenAid appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops with waterfall edges, tile backsplashes, pendant lighting, Elfa closet organizing systems and loft areas. Bathrooms are equipped with textured tile and floating vanities. Select homes feature private balconies, private rooftop terraces, glass cabinets, wine fridges and built-in mudrooms at entry with storage and hanging systems.

Modera Cherry Creek marks Mill Creek's seventh ground-up development within Denver. Others are leasing, including Modera LoHi , Modera Observatory Park , Modera River North and Modera West Wash Park . Modera Golden Triangle is currently under development.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

