Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Flagler Village

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Flagler Village , a luxury high-rise apartment community located moments north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Located on the north end of the lively Flagler Village neighborhood, the 24-story community features 350 apartment homes, an elevated pool deck with panoramic views and several work-from-home spaces for the ever-increasing remote worker. First move-ins are scheduled for September.

"We are big believers in Flagler Village, which has become one of the most desirable places to live in all of Fort Lauderdale," said Jeff Meran , executive managing director of the Southeast for Mill Creek Residential. "In addition to a downtown experience and easy access to Las Olas Boulevard and the beaches, residents can enjoy the many local shops, breweries and restaurants Flagler Village has to offer. We are excited to open our doors and welcome our initial residents with a top-of-market experience in another Modera community."

Situated at 555 Northeast 8th Street immediately west of US1 and across from the 90-acre Holiday Park, Modera Flagler Village sits just north of Fort Lauderdale's central business district, putting residents in prime position to access the city's thriving job market, cultural scene and multitude of entertainment options. That includes the Flagler Village Technology and Arts District (FATVillage) and Music and Arts South of Sunrise (MASS District). The site's superb Walk Score of 92 signifies a "Walker's Paradise."

Fort Lauderdale International Airport is within a short drive of the commuter-friendly community, which offers a variety of transit options. Interstate 95, the city's key north-south thoroughfare, is easily accessible, and residents can access West Palm Beach and Miami via the nearby Fort Lauderdale Brightline station. Additionally, Port Everglades and its vast array of employment opportunities are also within a short commute.

Modera Flagler Village will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den and penthouse layouts available. The spacious rooftop deck offers a resort-inspired swimming pool, lounge seating, and a barbecue area with picnic tables. Additional community amenities include an expansive greenway with lush landscaping, indoor/outdoor clubroom with gaming areas, private conference room, dedicated dog walk and a ride-share drop-off area. The community's club-quality fitness studio includes a TRX system, yoga room and spin studio.

Apartment interiors include a choice of two designer kitchen finishes, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, hardwood-inspired flooring, upgraded fixtures and cabinet pulls, designer lighting, full-size washers and dryers, spacious bedrooms with built-in storage spaces, tile shower surrounds and linen closets. Select homes offer moveable kitchen islands, built-in work-from-home space, pass-through closets, double vanities with large mirrors and private patios or balconies. Additionally, penthouse layouts include 9.5-foot ceilings. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage, additional storage, controlled-access garage parking and several smart-home features, including programmable Honeywell thermostats and keyless entry.

Modera Flagler Village marks Mill Creek's second development in Fort Lauderdale, joining Modera Port Royale, which sold in Nov. 2020, and Mill Creek's sixth development in Broward County.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 31,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

