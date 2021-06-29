Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Founders Row and Verso Founders Row

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Founders Row and Verso Founders Row , two distinct apartment communities that are part of Founders Row, a mixed-use lifestyle center in the heart of Falls Church.

Modera Founders Row, a luxury market-rate community, features 322 apartment homes and a vast array of contemporary amenities. Verso Founders Row is a 72-home age-restricted community dedicated to individuals 55 years and older and features an exclusive set of amenities, although Verso residents will have access to the amenity spaces at both communities. Situated at the intersection of West Broad and North West Streets about 10 miles west of Washington, D.C., Founders Row also includes 80,000 square feet of luxury retail space.

Move-ins for Modera Founders Row are anticipated for fall, while first move-ins for Verso Founders Row are slated for winter.

"The combination of well-appointed apartment homes, boutique onsite retail options and a charismatic location will make Modera Founders Row and Verso Founders Row part of a true destination community," said Joe Muffler , managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "This will be a benchmark development for Mill Creek, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents and offering an unmatched living experience in the area. Founders Row will have a little bit of everything."

Located at 110 Founders Avenue, the location is anchored in the heart of the City of Falls Church, a charming and bucolic inside-the-Beltway suburb of Washington, D.C. Situated on two square miles of land in northern Virginia, Falls Church features a thriving school system and an active arts and cultural presence, including the Falls Church Farmers Market.

While Modera and Verso Founders Row residents will be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities onsite and within steps of the community, they will also benefit from direct access to the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) trail, a paved 45-mile rail trail that extends through northern Virginia and is located directly adjacent the site. The community also sits less than a mile from the Orange Line of the Washington Metro system, and is a short drive from Downtown Washington, D.C. and the vibrant Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor in Arlington, Va.

Apartment homes at Modera Founders Row include studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with den/office and loft layouts available. Shared community amenities include a resort-inspired pool with sundeck, club-quality fitness center, expansive resident clubhouse with connected work-from-home business center, gourmet coffee bar, outdoor courtyards, private event space with demonstration kitchen, game room, pet spa and dog park and complimentary WIFi in amenity spaces. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, self-serve package lockers, bike lockers and additional storage units. Verso Founders Row, which offers one- and two-bedroom homes, will feature an additional community room, fitness center and rooftop deck retreat dedicated exclusively to those residents.

Boasting an average size of 940 square feet, Modera Founders Row apartment homes include keyless entry, elevated 9-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, under-cabinet kitchen lighting, moveable kitchen islands and full-size stackable washers and dryers. Select homes will offer private balconies, built-in shelving and upgraded finishes, including wine refrigerators, towel warmers and backlit bathroom mirrors. Homes at Verso Founders Row will be delivered with similar features, and also include a separate wine fridge and heated towel racks in bathrooms.

The ample retail space at Founders Row includes room for a luxury movie theater, upscale restaurants and boutique shops. To inquire about available retail space, please contact Chris Wilkinson, vice president of retail leasing at JBG Smith. He can be reached at 301-657-7321 or [email protected].

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

