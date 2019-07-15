Mill Creek Capital Advisors Leads Industry with Values-Based Branding

Since its founding in 2006, Mill Creek has grown from a small team of dedicated advisors to a comprehensive advisory firm serving the unique financial needs of both institutional and family clients. For more than a decade, the firm has earned client trust by serving as a dependable steward of its clients' financial lives, as evidenced by its tremendous growth. Mill Creek now has more than $6 billion in assets under management and valued clients across the U.S. The firm's new visual identity emphasizes its commitment to act in good faith on behalf of its clients.

"As part of our commitment to our clients, we continuously assess how we can develop and improve to better serve their needs, and that includes a visual identity consistent with the evolution of our services and our growth," says Mill Creek CEO Josh Gross. "Our new visual identity now serves as a stronger symbol of what differentiates us: our business model that deeply involves us in our clients' finances and puts their interests first."

The bold and sleek new logo echoes Mill Creek's steadfastness in caring for its clients' money and all aspects of their lives touched by their finances. The modernized stylization of font, color and other visual elements offers a nod to the firm's forward momentum and continued advancement, always keeping clients' interests first. Mill Creek's new tagline, "Our values appreciate yours," underscores the firm's client-centric dedication to acting with integrity.

The new look and feel brings Mill Creek's core values more prominently to the forefront of its external communications. Mill Creek consistently earns industry recognition, and this brand refresh comes on the heels of two recent recognitions for Mill Creek advisors, including a high ranking by Barron's of CEO Josh Gross and the Mill Creek team and Philadelphia Business Journal naming Investment Officer Katie Poole a Woman of Distinction.

About Mill Creek Capital Advisors

Since 2006, Mill Creek Capital Advisors has provided investment advisory and asset management services for both families and institutions. Mill Creek oversees and manages customized investment portfolios that deliver individualized, goal-specific outcomes. As an independently owned and operated advisory organization, Mill Creek consistently earns the trust of clients by putting their needs first through a commitment to excellence and deep financial expertise. Learn more about Mill Creek, its people, its perspectives and its offerings by visiting MillCreekCap.com.

