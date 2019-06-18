Mill Creek Life Sciences Receives Grant from Regenerative Medicine Minnesota for Development of Dendritic Cell Vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Life Sciences, LLC (Mill Creek), a Rochester, MN based start-up that supports the development and application of cellular and biological therapeutics, has received a one-year $100,000 grant from Regenerative Medicine Minnesota (RMM) titled: "Development of Technology for the Large-scale Production of a Novel Dendritic Cell Vaccine for the Treatment of Glioblastoma."

The grant work will be led by Mill Creek's Senior Scientist, Dr. Vanesa Alonso-Camino, and CEO, Bill Mirsch. Mill Creek will transfer technology from the Mayo Clinic, adapt it for large scale production of the vaccine, and analyze molecular markers that can be used to guide decisions on treatment. The project constitutes the first step in the big picture of developing and commercializing a dendritic cell vaccine (DCV) for the brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most lethal and untreatable human tumors.

The DCV uses the body's own defenses to attack the cancer. Patient's dendritic cells, an important component of the immune system, are produced in large numbers in vitro and then exposed to proprietary proteins from glioblastoma cell lines. Once primed, the dendritic cells can be frozen in doses for later administration to the patient. They are used to train the immune system to attack and destroy the glioblastoma tumor.

"We are grateful to Regenerative Medicine Minnesota for this grant which enables us to develop the DCV work that was initiated at the Mayo Clinic," said Bill Mirsch, CEO of Mill Creek Life Sciences. "This marks the first steps toward commercialization. Our focus is on moving this therapy forward to offer a real hope to those diagnosed with GBM."

When Mill Creek was founded, it licensed a number of technologies from the Mayo Clinic, including human platelet lysate (hPL) and the DCV cancer therapy. Mill Creek currently manufactures and sells PLTMax® and PLTGold®, 2 forms of hPL used to grow MSCs and other primary cells in cellular therapy all around the world. Through the work of this grant, Mill Creek's operations will establish the protocols to transfer the technology from the Mayo Clinic and adapt it for large scale production of the DCV.

About Regenerative Medicine Minnesota

In 2014, the Minnesota State Legislature initiated RMM to fund regenerative medicine in Minnesota with $43.6 million over 10 years. RMM is working to identify and grow this promising area of medicine through funding education, research, and commercialization in MN. To learn more, visit https://www.regenmedmn.org/.

About Mill Creek Life Sciences

Mill Creek Life Sciences (www.millcreekls.com) is the first company to commercialize human platelet lysate for cellular therapy, and is now developing an autologous DCV for GBM. A spin-off out of the Human Cell Therapy Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, Mill Creek has been involved in clinical cellular therapies from the beginning.

To stay in touch with Mill Creek, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mill Creek Life Sciences, LLC

Related Links

http://www.millcreekls.com

