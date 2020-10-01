Mill Creek Promotes Schackman to Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced it has promoted Darren Schackman to chief investment officer.

Schackman, who previously held the position of executive managing director of development for Texas, Colorado, California and the Pacific Northwest regions started in his new role effective Oct. 1. The new role includes increased leadership responsibilities for Schackman, who will oversee the development team's executive managing directors and the acquisitions team.

"Darren's leadership has been integral to the growth and success of Mill Creek since inception," said William C. MacDonald, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "His demonstrated ability to drive results and experience will continue to move our organization forward as we execute our vision. I can't think of anyone better qualified to step into this role."

Schackman's promotion continues Mill Creek Residential's commitment to promote high-performing associates from within. Schackman, one of the original founders of Mill Creek Residential and the chairman of the company's investment committee, has led his team to complete the development and construction of more than 20,000 apartment homes over the past 10 years.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to grow within an organization that truly puts its associates first," Schackman said. "I look forward to helping Mill Creek maintain and expand its status as an industry leader that pushes the boundaries, and I'm honored to oversee a team of talented individuals who regularly provide the blueprint for success."

In his new role, Schackman will be supported by the long tenured and accomplished leadership team including Wesley Dickerson, senior managing director of acquisitions, and the executive managing directors of the development team; Sean Caldwell, Sean Hyatt, Chad DeBeau and Jeff Meran.

Hyatt, is responsible for the Pacific Northwest region and Northern California. DuBeau, oversees the Denver, Phoenix and Southern California regions, and Meran added Nashville to his region while continuing to oversee Florida. Sean Caldwell, meanwhile, expands his role to add the Carolinas to his existing portfolio of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

