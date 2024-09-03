Mill Creek Renewables Announces Great Cove Solar, the largest solar project in Pennsylvania

WHITING, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Renewables (MCR) is proud to announce the commencement of commercial operations at Great Cove Solar, a 220 MW project encompassing two solar facilities stretching on over 1,600 acres in Franklin and Fulton Counties, Pennsylvania. As the largest solar project in the state, Great Cove Solar features over 485,000 panels and has the capacity to generate 220 megawatts of electricity, enough to power approximately 38,060 homes. This project will provide power to the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which operates hospitals and other medical facilities throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Great Cove Solar

We extend our gratitude to our client, AES, for their partnership on this project and commend our team for this significant milestone. We look forward to future collaborations with businesses that share our dedication to renewable energy.

About Mill Creek Renewables

Mill Creek Renewables (MCR) is a leader in the renewable energy sector, specializing in utility-scale solar energy facilities. MCR offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for Solar PV, Solar plus Battery Storage, and Repower services across the United States. Additionally, Mill Creek provides full-service Construction Oversight Services and Owner Representation Services for new solar projects, retrofits, and repowers. For more information, visit www.millcreekrenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

