Mill Creek's Frontier Dermatology Is First in Washington to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer Using Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy

BURR RIDGE, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), a nonsurgical treatment with the highest cure rate for common skin cancers, today announced its availability in Washington at an event at Frontier Dermatology in Mill Creek. This is the first medical practice in the state to offer this GentleCure™ treatment experience.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early stage nonmelanoma, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment.

Dieter Schmidt, M.D., FAAD, FACMS, of Frontier Dermatology, noted, "More than 68,000 Washingtonians are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone. It is essential for them to have information on all available treatment options, both surgical and nonsurgical, so they can make informed decisions about their care. Image-Guided SRT is one of the most exciting technological innovations in dermatology today. We call it the GentleCure experience, and we are proud to be the first in Washington to offer it."

Joining Dr. Schmidt at the event was Mill Creek Mayor Brian Holtzclaw, who said, "We are a community of nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts here in Mill Creek, and whether you're swinging a driver at Mill Creek Country Club, a paddle on the pickleball courts at Heron or Highlands Park, or simply just taking in the scenery on one of our many nature trails and community parks, it's critical that we take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from the sun's rays. In those cases where exposure to the sun or other factors leads to a cancer diagnosis, patients now have more treatment options, including the new, nonsurgical standard of care called GentleCure. I want to thank Dr. Schmidt and Frontier Dermatology for bringing GentleCure to our city and state. It's a proud moment for us all."

"We at SkinCure Oncology are delighted to partner with Frontier Dermatology to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based company. "Patients everywhere should have the choice of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 75,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology