Mill Green Capital Announces Partnership with Prosper Multifamily

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Green Capital ("MGC") announces it has admitted Prosper Multifamily ("Prosper") as a Partner. Prosper was founded by Jeff Sherman and Stuart Coleman with a focus on making preferred equity investments in ground-up multifamily developments and common equity investments in Class A multifamily communities, throughout the Southeast. Jeff and Stuart, in their capacity as Partners, will primarily focus on the underwriting of MGC's new investments and the asset management of existing investments. Greg Fox and Brian Grasso will remain in their present positions as CEO and CFO, respectively. Mr. Fox will also remain the majority owner and manager of MGC. Mr. Sherman and Mr. Coleman will continue to be principals in Prosper.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Jeff and Stuart to our company," said Greg Fox, CEO of Mill Green Capital. "Their addition significantly enhances the depth of our investment process and asset management capabilities. In addition, we now have a formal succession plan in place. I worked closely with Jeff in his former role as President of Multifamily for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ("PAC") for eight years. In that capacity, he worked directly with the group of developers that MGC does business with and was involved in PAC's placement of mezzanine or preferred equity financing in the same deals Mill Green invested in as an equity provider. As a result, I expect the integration of Jeff and Stuart into MGC's business to be very smooth and seamless."

Mr. Sherman added, "Stuart and I have known Greg for many years, and we have always respected and admired the business he built. We are honored to join the MGC team and look forward to once again working alongside Greg and Brian to build upon the excellent track record and trusted reputation MGC has already established."

Based in Atlanta, GA, Mill Green Capital and its predecessor, Mill Green Partners, collectively referred to herein as Mill Green, are the sponsor of the Mill Green Opportunity Fund series that primarily focuses on investing in Class A multifamily developments projects in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S with a select group of development partners. Mill Green recently celebrated its tenth anniversary as a company and has raised over $500 million in capital.

