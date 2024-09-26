Mill Presents First-Ever Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week in New York City

Mill teams up with NYC's celebrated chefs to tackle food waste in the first-ever Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week. Post this

The Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week debuts as part of Mill's Make Food, Not Waste campaign, which spotlights the problem of food waste and introduces Mill's food recycler as the essential tool for the busy New Yorker's kitchen. Celebrating the joy of connecting with friends and family over an unforgettable meal – whether at a favorite restaurant or a dinner party – Mill lets you cook messy, live clean, and forget what garbage smells like.

NYC's Celebrated Chefs Tackle Food Waste with Mill (September 30th - October 6th)

The best chefs in the world understand food waste as a challenge and have long spearheaded sustainable practices in their kitchens. Mill is proud to partner with the leading culinary voices in New York to highlight the importance of preparing food with care, using everything we can, and making sure no food ends up in a landfill.

From Monday, September 30th through Sunday, October 6th, Mill is hosting the city's first-ever Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week, where restaurants will set the standard for no-waste cooking. Each participating restaurant is committed to producing zero food waste throughout the week, while offering a special dish on their menus that showcases their perspective on no-waste cooking – highlights include a Fried Plantain Panna Cotta with curry ice cream, plantain peel caramel, peanut praline snow and a rye peanut crunch, made by Chef Camari Mick of The Musket Room as well as a Kampachi Crudo, with mushrooms, fermented husk cherry salsa, celtuce and chicharron furikake from Chef Fidel Caballero of Corima.

To support its commitment, participating restaurants are utilizing Mill food recyclers in their kitchens, which dry and grind food scraps to be used in a composting process or turned into chicken feed.

Participating restaurants include:

Bar Blondeau, the bar and restaurant at The Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline

skyline Bar Contra, the newly reopened cocktail bar from Jeremiah Stone , Dave Arnold , and Fabian von Hauske

, , and Corima, the new modern Northern Mexican restaurant in Chinatown that was just named one of Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurant 2024

Best New Restaurant 2024 Greywind, the newest restaurant from James Beard Award-winning Chef Dan Kluger offering a seasonally-driven, vegetable-forward menu

Award-winning Chef offering a seasonally-driven, vegetable-forward menu June, the natural wine bar and restaurant in Cobble Hill, named one of the Best Bars in New York City by Conde Nast Traveler

by Le Crocodile, the French brasserie named one of "The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2024" by The New York Times

in 2024" by Loring Place, the seasonal and local American restaurant from Chef Dan Kluger

The Musket Room, the Michelin-starred downtown NYC restaurant from Mary Attea and Camari Mick , who were just named Food & Wine 's Best New Chefs 2024

and , who were just named 's Best New Chefs 2024 Nami Nori , the Japanese restaurant specializing in open temaki with locations in West Village and Williamsburg

, the Japanese restaurant specializing in open temaki with locations in West Village and Williamsburg Rezdora, a New York Times three-star restaurant and a 2021 and 2022 Michelin Star recipient from Chef Stefano Secchi that celebrates the cuisine of Emilia Romagna

three-star restaurant and a 2021 and 2022 Michelin Star recipient from Chef that celebrates the cuisine of Emilia Romagna Rhodora, the wine bar that strives to be the first zero waste wine bar of its kind in the country

Win Son, a Taiwanese-American restaurant from award-winning chef Trigg Brown in Williamsburg

Make Food, Not Waste comes to life across New York City

The Mill food recycler is the perfect at-home companion to make the city's curbside composting program – rolling out this fall – easier to manage. Mill takes weeks to fill up and offers an effortless, odorless, and clean way to keep food out of landfills. In addition to Make Food, Not Waste Restaurant Week, the campaign extends across a range of experiential moments and touchpoints across the city, including:

Mill's first-ever retail pop-up at Big Night : A six-week residency inside NYC's quintessential one-stop shop for all your hosting needs in its West Village and Greenpoint locations, including an exclusive dinner party gift set including Big Night pantry essentials and more, valued at over $100 , and a series of in-store events.

Limited-edition merch: Free giveaways for New Yorkers at community events, including exclusive tote bags, designed in partnership with Anastasia Inciardi , featuring her unique food prints. Follow @Mill on Instagram to find out where they will be popping up.

Free white-glove delivery and setup in NYC : For a limited time, customers who purchase a Mill can get their food recycler delivered, unboxed, and set up in their kitchen — anywhere in the Five Boroughs. Learn more at mill.com/nyc

On the streets: The brand's first-ever out-of-home advertising campaign including billboards and wild postings around key gathering places in New York City , shot by Noah Fecks.

Supporting NYC community composting: $10,000 to Lower East Side Ecology Center in Mill is donatingto Lower East Side Ecology Center in a show of continued support for these organizations doing critical work to increase public awareness and education around wasted food, composting, keeping streets clean and providing essential soil amendments for the city's parks and gardens.

About Mill Industries Inc. ("Mill")

Mill makes it easy to prevent food waste at home with an innovative new kitchen experience and pathways that keep food out of landfills. Food isn't trash. Together, we can do better.

Mill was founded in 2020 by Matt Rogers and Harry Tannenbaum, who worked together at Nest, building the iconic Nest Learning Thermostat and other smart home products. The lessons they learned about encouraging new habits at home that are good for people and the planet were applied in creating Mill to change our perception of waste, starting in the kitchen.

Mill is a trademark of Mill Industries Inc.

Follow Mill: Instagram and Facebook

SOURCE Mill Industries Inc.