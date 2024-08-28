Mill Rock Packaging Acquires Woodland Packaging and Laminating Facility from Everett Graphics

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Inc ("MRP"), a specialty packaging platform that invests in companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Everett Graphics ("Everett" or "the Company"). MRP has acquired Everett's Woodland, California packaging and laminating assets and entered into a long-term supply agreement with the Company, which will meaningfully enhance MRP's capabilities while accelerating Everett's growth initiatives. MRP is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The addition of the Woodland facility is a critical part of our strategy to grow our West Coast packaging business and complements our continued investment in large-format printing," said MRP CEO Allen Ennis. "We welcome the team and value the deep industry knowledge they will bring to our customers."

Everett's packaging and laminating facility houses state-of-the-art assets, including a Bobst Masterflute, coupled with Bobst large format die cutting and gluing.

"These assets, coupled with MRP's recent investment in additional state-of-the-art large format printing equipment, add capacity and complement our growing network to better serve our customers," said MRP COO Bruce Lipscomb.

MRP will partner with Everett on an ongoing basis to support the latter's sustainable tray business, which is focused on single-use plastic replacement.

"I can't think of a better home for our laminating unit, and I'm excited to be partnering with Mill Rock Packaging on our growing tray offering," said Whit Everett, CEO of Everett Graphics. "Their extensive network of facilities will be a valuable asset as we continue our mission to assist customers in replacing single-use plastic."

MRP Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser added, "This acquisition demonstrates the continuation of Mill Rock Packaging's significant investment in both people and equipment in the West Coast market, allowing us to enhance support and services for our growing customer base."

About Mill Rock Packaging Inc

Mill Rock Packaging Inc is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

About Everett Graphics

Everett Graphics is a leading producer of innovative folding-carton packaging solutions, designed and manufactured in Northern California. Today, its over 100 employees produce environmentally friendly packaging in partnership with startups and Fortune 500 companies around the globe, in the food and beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical and medical, and technology and software sectors, among other industries. From structural design to manufacturing, shipping, and logistics, Everett has the tools it takes to create award-winning customized packaging solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.everettgraphics.com/.

About Mill Rock Capital

Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial and business services businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials, and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrockcap.com.

