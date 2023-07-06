Mill Rock Packaging Names Sandeep Relan General Manager

Experienced executive operations leader will run two Minnesota facilities

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Partners, a specialty packaging platform that invests in companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced today that Sandeep Relan has joined the company as General Manager of the company's St. Paul and Hutchinson, MN facilities. Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

Most recently, Mr. Relan was Director of Operations for R.R. Donnelley in Clinton, IL, where he developed and executed a strategic plan targeting site growth, integration, safety and quality improvement, and product expansion. Prior to that, he directed Rohrer Corporation's largest manufacturing site and was Senior Vice President of Operations at Minneapolis-based The Imagine Group. Mr. Relan holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University.

"Sandeep's extensive experience in both operations and the commercial space will help us capitalize on the potential of these two facilities in terms of talent and assets," said Allen Ennis, Mill Rock Packaging CEO. "Our goal is to build a national platform, and Sandeep has the leadership skills necessary to lead these teams, unlocking value as we expand capabilities and tap into additional customer segments."

"I have always been committed to seizing opportunities and driving innovation with a strong focus on customers," said Mr. Relan. "I'm very much looking forward to working with the Mill Rock Packaging team to guide the transformation of these two sites."

Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser added, "With his focus on quality control, process improvement and business innovation, Sandeep will be a valuable addition as we continue to build our industry-leading specialty packaging company."

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS
Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry.  For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL
Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

