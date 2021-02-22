Mill Rock Packaging Partners Acquires All Packaging Company

All Packaging, based in Aurora, CO and founded in 1946, is a leading, full-service provider of specialty paperboard packaging to the food and beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical and other consumer end markets. The company's comprehensive service suite includes all requirements of a folding carton program, including graphic and structural design, prepress and proofing, printing and converting, in-house cutting and creasing and ancillary services. Customers rely on All Packaging to create packaging that enhances the consumer experience in both retail and e-commerce environments while maintaining brand integrity. All Packaging operates two facilities in Utah and Colorado.

All Packaging will continue operating under the leadership of President Kenneth Pepper, who has made a significant investment in Mill Rock Packaging, along with other members of senior management. The company becomes a sister company of Trojan Lithograph Corporation, which was acquired by Mill Rock Packaging in August 2020. The combination substantially increases the scale and scope of Mill Rock Packaging's operations, which now comprise three converting facilities in the Western US, an enhanced product and service offering and a complete spectrum of world-class design, engineering and production capabilities. The combined platform will offer a more robust suite of products, services and fulfillment capabilities to new and existing customers.

"This combination creates a powerhouse in specialty paperboard packaging that represents a superior value proposition in the marketplace," said Mill Rock Packaging Chairman Edward Rose. "We will continue to target growth with new and existing customers through the combined strengths of both companies and further planned investment in conversion capabilities, design innovation and automation."

"We are delighted to join forces with Mill Rock Packaging," stated Mr. Pepper. "Going forward we'll sustain our commitment to our customers' success, offering the same high-quality service with the combined resources of a broader platform."

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC; Katz, Sapper & Miller LLP and White & Case LLP advised Mill Rock Packaging on the transaction. BMO Sponsor Finance and PGIM Private Capital provided debt financing.

Founded in 1946 and based in Aurora, CO, All Packaging Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom paperboard folding cartons for multiple consumer end markets. With a focus on the end-user's shopping and buying experience, All Packaging bring a deeper level of service to its customers' packaging needs. The company's folding cartons offer brand owners the ability to create a wide variety of customized structures that add visual appeal and strengthen brand messaging, while being consumer, retailer and Earth-friendly. All Packaging operates facilities in Aurora and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, please visit http://www.allpack.com/.

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

