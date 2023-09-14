Mill Steel Co. Announces Stainless Steel and Aluminum Now Available for Purchase Online

Stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products are now available for purchase through Mill Steel's e-commerce app.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers, is pleased to announce its stainless steel and aluminum products are now available for online shopping. This development supports Mill Steel's recent expansion into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.

Shop for Stainless Steel and Aluminum Online with the Mill Steel App
Mill Steel's online platform provides quick access to its full portfolio of flat-rolled products, including over 65,000 tons of carbon, coated, painted, stainless steel and aluminum. Users can view inventory with real time pricing 24/7 and transact online, streamlining the purchasing process. The user-friendly interface makes searching inventory, placing orders and tracking shipments a simple process. Full certification is provided with every order.

Mill Steel remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer service by anticipating the evolving needs of its customers and creating business solutions to meet them. Each order is backed by over 64 years of industry experience and a team of experts delivering high quality service for each customer's unique needs.

Visit www.millsteel.com to learn more or place an order today.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity and putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

