Mill Steel Co. Expands Footprint with New Midwest Facility

Mill Steel Co.

29 Aug, 2023, 10:23 ET

Mill Steel acquires a 90,000 square foot facility in Mansfield, Ohio. This facility will serve as its primary in-house processing location for stainless steel and aluminum flat-rolled products, as well as carbon steel offerings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers, is pleased to announce the purchase of an 90,000 square foot facility in Mansfield, Ohio. This expansion supports Mill Steel's recent acquisition of Cleveland Metal Exchange (CME), signaling the company's entrance into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.

The new location is equipped with a 72" Pro Eco Slitting Line, 60" Paxson Slitting Line, as well as a 50-foot-deep looping pit for surface-critical material processing. Additionally, Mill Steel plans to add cut to length processing capabilities. This will provide a greater opportunity to leverage competitive sourcing and delivery costs for its budding Midwest customer base.

The facility is strategically located for ease of access by rail and interstate. It neighbors Cleveland Cliffs Mansfield Works, providing an advantageous supply option for its growing stainless and aluminum segment.  

Concurrently, Mill Steel is making an $18 million investment into its Detroit facility with the addition of a new slitting line, new pack line, two state of the art cranes, and 50,000 square feet of warehouse space. These changes are slated to be complete in 2024 and complement Mill Steel's vast processing network to keep pace with its expanding book of business.

"The proximity to our customer base and geographic benefits made this an excellent opportunity. I look forward to the additional capacity this provides to support our double-digit growth" said Mill Steel CEO, Pam Heglund.  

About Mill Steel Co.: 
Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity and putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

SOURCE Mill Steel Co.

