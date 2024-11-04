Mill Steel Company Acquires Maryland Metals Processing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Maryland Metals Processing (MMP). MMP is a leading stainless and aluminum toll processor based in Baltimore, providing expert cut to length, polishing, slitting and coil enhancement services. This transaction further strengthens Mill Steel's national footprint and processing capabilities.

Mill Steel recognizes Maryland Metals' reputation for providing an exceptional toll processing experience. The company will take a hands-off approach to ensure MMP continues to operate independently – retaining its name, business model, and all associates – while adding further toll processing capacity to the facility.

"We are excited to bring Maryland Metals Processing into the Mill Steel family," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel. "The facility is strategically located to further enhance our shipping and processing capabilities across the country and beyond. Most importantly, we are committed to preserving the outstanding service, relationships, and quality that Maryland Metals' customers have come to trust."

Ken McAvoy, CEO of Maryland Metals Processing, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Joining forces with Mill Steel is a tremendous opportunity for us. Our customers can expect the same high standard of service from the same dedicated team, while benefiting from Mill Steel's expanded resources and national reach. We look forward to continuing to meet our customers' needs with the excellence they've always relied on."

The purchase highlights Mill Steel's long-term commitment to growth while upholding the core strengths of the businesses it acquires. As the two companies align, customers can expect increased efficiencies and additional processing capabilities.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest steel and aluminum suppliers. The company is third generation family owned and nationally certified as a Women Owned Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mill Steel now operates seven production facilities nationwide. Mill Steel is renowned for its steadfast dedication to superior quality, timely delivery, and performance, serving some of the world's most demanding industries. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

About Maryland Metals Processing

Maryland Metals Processing is a prominent specialty metals toll processor based in Baltimore, specializing in high-quality processing services for steel and other metals. With a strong reputation for precision, reliability, and customer service, Maryland Metals serves a diverse range of industries and customers across the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.marylandmetals.com.

