Mill Steel Company Announces Key Executive Promotions Amid Strategic Organizational Transformation

Randy Horvat has been named Vice President of Mill Steel's Stainless and Aluminum Division. He will continue to lead the division's material procurement efforts, forging strong relationships with international and domestic vendors. Horvat will also drive sales initiatives and expand market share for Mill Steel's stainless and aluminum products.

Andrew Tichelaar has been promoted to Vice President of Information Technology. In this role, Tichelaar will continue to lead the company's digital transformation initiatives and integration of new technologies across the organization. His expertise in cyber security, IT systems, and data management will be instrumental in supporting Mill Steel's sustained growth.

Tim VanWingerden has been appointed Vice President of Finance. VanWingerden will oversee financial, accounting, and legal activities within the organization, ensuring Mill Steel's long-term sustainability. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with the executive team to develop strategic business plans that align with the company's growth and performance objectives.

Evan Keebler will continue in his role as Vice President of Sales for its Construction Division, where he will remain focused on leading sales strategies and driving market growth for this robust segment of Mill Steel's business. To learn more about Keebler's recent appointment, click here.

Mill Steel's organizational transformation is an ongoing effort that affirms the company's commitment to positioning its team for future growth while optimizing resources for its customers.

"These gentlemen are all instrumental in the success of our company. Their expertise and strategic insights are highly valued by my business partners and me. I look forward to their continued leadership at Mill Steel," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest steel and aluminum suppliers. The company is third generation family owned and nationally certified as a Women Owned Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mill Steel operates six production facilities nationwide. Mill Steel is renowned for its steadfast dedication to superior quality, timely delivery, and performance, serving some of the world's most demanding industries. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

