Mill Steel Company Appoints Scott Hauncher as Chief Financial Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hauncher as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hauncher brings over 20 years of extensive experience in financial services and private equity, with a strong background in strategic financial management, mergers and acquisitions, and financial reporting.

Hauncher joins Mill Steel from Huron Capital Partners, where he served as Partner and played a pivotal role in managing all aspects of private equity fund investing. His leadership experience includes creating and overseeing strategic plans that drove significant revenue growth and investment returns across various industries.

Prior to Huron Capital, Hauncher held senior positions at Superior Capital Partners and Long Point Capital, where he oversaw multiple industrial and distribution businesses, driving company performance, and executing successful acquisitions. He began his career at Deloitte after graduating with honors from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He later earned his M.B.A. from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, also graduating with honors. Hauncher's expertise in strategic planning, financial forecasting, and operational execution will be instrumental as Mill Steel continues to grow and expand its market presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Mill Steel family. His impressive track record, coupled with his deep understanding of strategic growth initiatives, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Scott's expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to pursue new opportunities for growth" said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company.

In his new role, Hauncher will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, driving strategic initiatives, and supporting Mill Steel's long-term growth objectives. His appointment underscores Mill Steel's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its financial strategy to meet the demands of a dynamic and competitive market.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest steel and aluminum suppliers. The company is third generation family owned and nationally certified as a Women Owned Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mill Steel operates six production facilities across the nation: Grand Rapids and Melvindale, Michigan, Birmingham, Alabama, Jeffersonville, Indiana, Houston, Texas and the newest location, Mansfield, Ohio. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

