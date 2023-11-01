Mill Steel Company Promotes Kip Craddick to Vice President of Sales

News provided by

Mill Steel Co.

01 Nov, 2023, 10:21 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kip Craddick from Vice President of Mill Steel Framing to Vice President of Sales for Mill Steel Co. Craddick is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience as a senior commercial leader, and his impressive track record has been instrumental in growing Mill Steel Framing's market share.

Continue Reading
Kip Craddick, Vice President of Sales for Mill Steel Company.
Kip Craddick, Vice President of Sales for Mill Steel Company.

In his new role, Craddick will work closely alongside Mill Steel's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Carl Quenneville, as well as its Director and Executive teams, on sales strategies to drive growth across its diverse range of products and markets. His extensive construction industry knowledge and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in advancing Mill Steel's sales initiatives, which have consistently achieved double digit growth over the last 15 years. 

Throughout his career at Mill Steel Company, Craddick has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. He has a proven ability to develop and execute sales strategies that lead to sustainable business growth. Under his leadership, the Mill Steel Framing division has excelled and made significant contributions to the company's overall performance.

"We are thrilled to promote Kip Craddick to the role of Vice President of Sales," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company. "Kip's deep industry expertise and exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts as we continue to expand and diversify our product offerings. We are confident his vision and dedication will drive Mill Steel Company's success in the years to come."

Craddick is excited about his new role, stating, "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to working with our talented sales team to develop more business and strengthen customer relationships. Together, we will build upon the successes we've achieved and reach new heights."

About Mill Steel Co.: 
Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

SOURCE Mill Steel Co.

Also from this source

Mill Steel Co. Announces Stainless Steel and Aluminum Now Available for Purchase Online

Mill Steel Co. Announces Stainless Steel and Aluminum Now Available for Purchase Online

Mill Steel Co., one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers, is pleased to announce its stainless steel and aluminum...
Mill Steel Co. Expands Footprint with New Midwest Facility

Mill Steel Co. Expands Footprint with New Midwest Facility

Mill Steel Co., one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers, is pleased to announce the purchase of an 90,000 square foot ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.