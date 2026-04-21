Mill Steel Company Ranked #2 Largest Women-Owned Business in Michigan as Strategic Expansion Fuels Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum, has been named the #2 largest women-owned business in the state of Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business as part of its annual statewide ranking.

The list, recognizes leading women-owned companies across Michigan based on revenue and impact, reinforcing Mill Steel's position as a key contributor to the state's manufacturing and industrial economy.

Mill Steel Company executive team stands in from of its Grand Rapids, MI headquarters.

Under the leadership of CEO Pam Heglund, Mill Steel Company has accelerated its growth strategy through targeted acquisitions, geographic expansion, and increased processing capabilities – strengthening its position as a full-line metals service center serving customers nationwide.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our people and the relationships we've built with our customers and business partners," said Pam Heglund. "We're proud to represent Michigan as a women-owned business at this level, and we remain focused on delivering quality products and value across every market we serve."

In recent years, Mill Steel has made several strategic investments to expand its capabilities and national footprint. In 2023, the company entered the stainless steel and aluminum markets through the acquisition of Cleveland Metals Exchange, while also expanding its Midwest presence with a facility in Mansfield, Ohio. In 2024, Mill Steel further strengthened its processing capabilities with the acquisition of Maryland Metals Processing, a leading stainless steel and aluminum toll processor in Baltimore.

Most recently, in 2025, Mill Steel expanded its Texas operations with a move to a larger facility on the Port of Houston – one of the most critical logistics hubs in the United States. This expansion established Mill Steel as the only flat-rolled steel service center with direct access to the Houston Ship Channel, enhancing its ability to support Gulf Coast and global supply chains.

In addition to the statewide ranking, Pam Heglund was recently honored as a Women of Influence by Crain's Grand Rapids Business and named Service Center Executive of the Year by Metal Center News, recognizing her leadership, vision, and contributions to the metals industry.

Mill Steel's continued growth is driven by a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, supported by ongoing investments in processing capabilities and digital tools to meet the evolving needs of manufacturing and fabricating customers. As a certified women-owned business, the company also helps customers meet supplier diversity objectives.

With seven locations nationwide and a diversified product portfolio, Mill Steel serves key industries including construction, automotive, agriculture, appliance and more.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest steel and aluminum suppliers. The company is third-generation family-owned and nationally certified as a Women Owned Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mill Steel operates seven production facilities nationwide and is known for its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and performance across demanding industries. For more information, visit www.millsteel.com.

SOURCE Mill Steel Co.