Mill Steel Company Welcomes Justin Powell as Chief Financial Officer

Mill Steel Co.

09 Jan, 2024, 10:33 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel and aluminum, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Powell as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the retirement of its former CFO, Marc Rabitoy. Powell brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering financial success.

Justin Powell, Mill Steel Company's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer.
As a commercially focused finance executive, Powell drives identification, development, and execution of strategies that enhance company value. His extensive background spans flat-rolled production, engineered metal buildings, and building products manufacturing, reflecting a deep understanding of diverse steel industry dynamics.

Before joining Mill Steel Company, Powell served as CFO at ClarkDietrich Building Solutions, where he played a pivotal role in optimizing the steel framing business while expanding the portfolio of value-added, downstream brands, products, and services. Prior to that, Powell spent 15 years with BlueScope Steel in various executive finance roles across BlueScope's global portfolio. In each role, Powell contributed to strategic planning and execution, championed successful technology upgrades, and drove improved profitability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin to our executive team. His extensive experience and strategic mindset make him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our business. We are confident his financial acumen will contribute to Mill Steel's success" said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company.

In addition to his professional achievements, Powell holds a Master of Business Administration in Management and Finance from Rockhurst University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University.

Powell expressed his enthusiasm for joining Mill Steel Company, stating, "I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to the continued success and growth ahead for Mill Steel Company."

About Mill Steel Co.:
Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

