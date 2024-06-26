Mill Steel Company Welcomes New Vice President of Sales for Construction Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel and aluminum, is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Keebler as Vice President of Sales for its Construction segment. Keebler is a dynamic sales leader with a proven track record of increasing market share while building strong commercial teams that deliver results.

Evan Keebler, Mill Steel Company Vice President of Sales – Construction

Keebler has been immersed in construction materials since the beginning of his career. With an impressive resume spanning over 25 years in national sales facilitation and management, he brings a deep understanding of the diverse needs of the construction market.

Before joining Mill Steel Company, Keebler served as Regional Sales Manager of the Northeast territory at Interior Supply, where he increased sales by 50% for the last three years. He was instrumental in positioning the company as the market leader for interior building products. Prior to that, Keebler spent twelve years at Marino\WARE, where he advanced from National Accounts Manager to Vice President of Sales, overseeing the company's high profile national accounts. In each role, Keebler contributed to sales strategy and execution, financial reporting, and expanding Marino\WARE's reach.

"I've known Evan for a long time, and I'm thrilled he decided to join our team. His wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas are invaluable assets. I have no doubt he will help our Framing and Building Products teams achieve new heights," said Kip Craddick, Chief Sales Officer of Mill Steel Company.

Keebler expressed his enthusiasm for joining Mill Steel Company, stating, "I am excited to join Mill Steel Company and contribute to its legacy of excellence. My passion is building strong relationships and empowering sales teams to reach their highest potential. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive significant growth."

In addition to his commercial achievements, Keebler holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Business from Wittenberg University.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit http://www.millsteel.com/.

Media Contact:

Amanda Allspach

Public Relations

[email protected]

(616) 977-9098

SOURCE Mill Steel Co.