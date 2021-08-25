Millar Inc. and Schwarzer Cardiotek Announce Strategic Partnership

Both companies are founded in strong values, placing high importance on accuracy, innovation and mutual trust. By utilizing a comprehensive approach of creative thinking and expert collaboration, this strategic partnership will allow for best-in-class service and the continuation of breakthrough innovations that will improve clinician workflows. The difference between moving forward and making history.

The combined use of the Millar Mikro-Cath with the EP-TRACER improves implantation and placement of pacemakers.

Tim Daugherty, Millar, Inc. CEO states, "Millar catheters have a storied history of use in cardiovascular procedures, so it's exciting to partner with Schwarzer Cardiotek and their customers to leverage high fidelity pressure measurement to improve patient outcomes in EP applications."

The combined use of the Millar Mikro-Cath pressure catheter with the EP-TRACER improves the efficient implantation and optimal placement of pacemakers. It will allow for the opportunity to evaluate the contractility of the left ventricle during stimulation by the pacemaker in real time.

"We are delighted to have such a well-known, innovative and reliable partner as Millar at our side. The partnership allows us to offer two outstanding products and their added value in joint use," explains Frank-Peter Klein, President and CEO of Schwarzer Cardiotek.

The connection of the Millar Mikro-Cath pressure catheter to the EP-Tracer system can collect all patient data (pressure, stimulation, ECG etc) into a single software platform. The pressure profile in the left ventricle can be detected via the Millar Mikro-Cath pressure catheter and displayed without delay using the EP-TRACER. More information can be found here.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

About Schwarzer Cardiotek

Schwarzer, the parent company of Cardiotek B.V., is a privately held medical device company focused on electrophysiologic (EP) and hemodynamic measurement and recording systems. The company has a 25-year history in developing and manufacturing solutions for electrophysiology recording. Cardiotek utilizes a comprehensive approach of creative thinking and collaboration with leading physicians and researchers around the world to continuously enhance its products and stay on the forefront of technological innovation. For more information, please visit http://www.cardiotek.com.

