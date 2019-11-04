Millar, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Medical Device Manufacturing

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., medical device manufacturer and OEM solutions provider, is pleased to announce an achievement of 50 years serving the life sciences, clinical, and OEM industries. From the company's inception in 1969, Millar has forged a path of innovation from manufacturing the smallest pressure transducer for clinical research, to launching a catheter into space, and creating life-saving medical devices for patients suffering from cardiovascular disease and traumatic brain injuries.

As Millar, Inc. celebrates 50 years, employees reflect on their experiences and fondest memories.

Additionally, Millar products have impacted medical research and discovery from cancer drug development, better insights into heart failure and tumor research, and many other critical medical conditions that have been cited in thousands of peer reviewed publications. Throughout the company's history, Millar has sought to respond to customer needs and provide the technology and tools that answer medicine's most pressing questions.

The company was founded by Huntly Millar with the goal of providing pioneers in the medical community with the tools needed to make critical decisions to improve diagnosis or advance medical understanding. Quality has always been of the utmost importance as well as providing a collaborative learning environment for employees. Mr. Millar was eager to share his knowledge with any employee that possessed the curiosity to learn and shared his passion of creating world-class pressure sensing products. Today his legacy lives on through Millar's employees, the company culture, and manufacturing excellence.

The company continues to carry out the founding vision by striving to reach a larger patient base through OEM pressure integration solutions. By partnering with other medical device companies and integrating pressure sensors to improve medical device performance or enabling greater functionality, the company's technology and engineering expertise has the ability to enhance more life-saving devices.

"For 50 years, Millar has developed a unique skillset in the medical device industry. No other company in the world has the same depth of knowledge across the complete development cycle of MEMS pressure sensor integration. This expertise, combined with a fast-growing interest in making medical devices smarter, puts Millar in an excellent position to become the pressure sensor integrator of choice for the medical device industry," comments Tim Daugherty, CEO.

Millar employees proudly celebrate this milestone by sharing achievements and memories over the traditional Founder's Day luncheon.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

