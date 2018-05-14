Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey's All Access Training Pass

Millar understands there is a gap between training and becoming a successful leader who fully impacts the company. The program will improve employee knowledge from business acumen and project management to leadership development with the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People at the core of every employees' training. This initiative also answers a direct request from an employee survey to offer more resources around training and development. The company's goal is to positively inspire each employee and set them on a path to success.

As Jeff Harris, Millar's Chief Business Development Officer, says, "In order to unleash talent, lead change, and accelerate growth, we must accelerate our leadership effectiveness. FranklinCovey's All Access Pass will better enable our company to properly equip existing managers and develop tomorrow's leaders by making leadership development available to all staff."

Jeff continues to emphasize that, "The programs will also help us to build upon our previous implementation of Leading at the Speed of Trust. I believe that a high level of trust is the foundation for effective leadership and the best culture weapon for leading change. In the end, changing business results is all about changing thinking and behavior which symbolizes the very principles of effectiveness reinforced time and again through FranklinCovey's professional development courses on Communication, Execution, Leadership, Personal Productivity, and Trust."

Through Millar's custom online learning paths and group workshops, the FranklinCovey resources will provide employees with the tools necessary to make decisions and solve problems at a rapid pace, while also leading their teams to achieve extraordinary results. Each employee is an integral part of the Millar team that's needed to support the company's vision and execution of the overall strategy.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc. has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is a leader in sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar delivers precision catheter-based technology to measure high-fidelity physiological parameters for improved accuracy in patient evaluation. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis. Millar also delivers OEM solutions to the medical device industry through MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless power technology.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millar-inc-enhances-its-commitment-to-learning-through-franklincoveys-all-access-training-pass-300646861.html

SOURCE Millar, Inc.

Related Links

http://millar.com/

