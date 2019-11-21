Millar, Inc. Honored among Houston Chronicle's 2019 Top Workplaces

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., medical device manufacturer and OEM pressure sensor solutions provider, is honored to be named one of Houston's Top Workplaces for 2019, published by the Houston Chronicle under the small company category. A first in the history of the company, Millar acknowledges that it takes the effort of every employee to create an effective and supportive, growth-minded culture.

The award recognizes Houston-based companies that score high in the areas of alignment, connection, effectiveness, direct managers, leadership, and basic benefits and is calculated from employee surveys. This year 150 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces based on employee feedback.

Millar has taken great strides over the past three years to make significant improvements around employee engagement, development, leadership, and transparency. The company's core values of Proven Excellence, Trust, Commitment to Learning, Leader of Innovation, and Collaboration were also introduced three years ago and much effort has been put forth to take these values from words on a wall to visible behaviors that occur every day. From training around Franklin Covey's Leading at the Speed of Trust® to tuition reimbursement and more transparency around corporate goals and initiatives, the company continues to respond to feedback and make incremental improvements.

As a small company, it can be challenging to compete with the benefits and perks that large companies provide, but Millar remains competitive with its offerings and provides employees with monthly social breaks and lunches to create a stronger community. Millar's average employee tenure is nine years and 67% of Millar employees have been with the company for five years or more.

Additionally, Millar boasts a strong sense of purpose felt by all employees who understand their day jobs help improve medical research discovery and patient lives through innovative pressure-sensing medical device technology. The company will continue to strive to be the best amongst Houston's small companies.

Millar has been headquartered in Houston, Texas since 1969 and averages around 108 employees.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

