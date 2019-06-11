Millar OEM Solutions Sponsors Medical Sensors + Design Conference 2019

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., pressure sensor integration and medical device manufacturer, is pleased to announce the company will be a sponsor at the Medical Sensors + Design Conference in San Jose, California on June 25th in the McEnery Convention Center. The Millar OEM Solutions division will also be represented at the Sensors Expo Conference in booth 1740 from June 26th to 27th. This is Millar's first time to participate in the Medical Sensors + Design Conference and Sensors Expo event. The company anticipates this to be a great opportunity to educate the market about its medical device pressure sensor integration capabilities.

Visit Millar OEM at Medical + Sensors Design Conference and Sensors Expo to learn about pressure sensor integration.

Millar's CEO/President, Tim Daugherty, will be participating in the What's Next for IoT & Connected Care? Panel on June 25th at 4:10 pm during the Medical Sensors + Design Conference. Valor Thomas, OEM Business Development Manager, will be presenting on the topic "Smarter Devices Enabled by MEMS Pressure Sensors" in the Medical Sensors Design Theater during the Sensors Expo and Conference on June 26th at 1:35 pm.

Millar officially launched the OEM Solutions division in March 2017 with a vision of advancing medical technology with pressure sensing capabilities. As an industry leader with 50 years of catheter-based sensor integration expertise, Millar offers a unique solution and proven processes to the medical device industry to transform existing technology with MEMS pressure sensing components. In addition to MEMS sensor integration, Millar has a wireless pressure platform that can be customized to enable wireless communication to clinical monitors or a tablet interface via a Bluetooth transmission.

The OEM engineering team works with companies at various stages in medical device product development from initial feasibility and prototyping iterations to full-scale ISO 13485 manufacturing and has initiated partnerships with several top medical device companies to solve their integration challenges.

About Millar, Inc.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

SOURCE Millar, Inc.

Related Links

https://millar.com

