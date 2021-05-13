Millard Wallace of Clearly Clean Recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce

ORWISGBURG, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a leading recyclable packaging company, announced today that one of its managing partners, Millard Wallace, has been honored with the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes Wallace's determination, passion, and innovation as he has worked to build Clearly Clean into an eco-friendly food packaging leader.

Millard Wallace, Managing Partner, Clearly Clean

After many years and dozens of patents, Wallace and his partners, Jeff Maguire and Peter Kolb, are revolutionizing the food packaging industry. In fact, Wallace invented the WORLD'S ONLY patented 100% recyclable, smooth-edge overwrap tray line for packaging. This tray features a patented rolled edge that provides a smooth surface for overwrap ﬁlm, mitigating leakers during production and transportation.

"This is an incredible honor," said Wallace. "Entrepreneurship has always been an important part of my life. I am so very grateful to the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce for this award and thankful to my partners for having faith in me."

Clearly Clean's award-winning recyclable food packaging is helping to drive plastic foam out of the industry and can be utilized for meat, poultry, seafood, produce, and deli. Its trays are available in multiple sizes and colors. They are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering a recyclable, smooth-edged tray option to grocery stores, food processors, and packaging distributors.

"Of course, I wouldn't have been able to pursue my dream of being an entrepreneur without the help of our employees as well as my friends and family," said Wallace. "I'm so grateful for their support and patience, allowing me to spend time inventing and creating products. I'm excited that Clearly Clean is able to keep our environment clean and create jobs in the region."

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit http://clearlyclean.com/careers/ to apply.

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, which is known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

