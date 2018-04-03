Millbrook Expands Propulsion Test Offering with the Acquisition of Revolutionary Engineering, Inc.

Revolutionary Engineering specializes in driveline system and component test services and solutions. It deploys the best technical specialists and project managers in the business to offer test services and equipment to customers in the automotive, transport and petrochemical industries. This latest acquisition is an important step in Millbrook's strategy to expand its capacity and capabilities in propulsion testing, including the testing of batteries, inverters and e-motors.

Allen White will continue to lead the company, backed by the wider Millbrook management team. Customers can have confidence that Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering will benefit from access to Millbrook's business processes, technical know-how and experience of investing to upgrade test facilities.

A number of Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering's customers are already customers of Millbrook, and so will be able to procure a broader range of test services and test facilities through a single contract. Millbrook will also be able to support customers when they decide to test in-house, as well as when they outsource testing.

"We are delighted to be joining Millbrook and Spectris," said Allen White, president of Revolutionary Engineering. "There are many areas of overlap between Revolutionary Engineering and Millbrook, and we also expect to benefit from Spectris' scale and reach. We can see only positives for our customers, employees and suppliers from this deal as they look to grow the business."

"This latest acquisition perfectly complements our existing test capabilities," said Alex Burns, president of Millbrook. "We have a strong track record of growing similar test service businesses, and we understand very well the equipment side of Revolutionary Engineering's offering. We are committed to delivering the highest levels of customer service and technical expertise across all sites, and very much look forward to working with our new colleagues in the U.S., China and Germany to continue to achieve our aims."

For further information about Millbrook visit www.millbrook.co.uk, email info@millbrook.co.uk, telephone +44 1525 404242 or find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information about Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering visit www.revoleng.com.

About Millbrook

Millbrook provides vehicle test and validation services to customers in the automotive, transport, tire, petrochemical, defense and security industries. It is independent and impartial in everything it does.

It has a range of test facilities for components and full vehicles. These include varied indoor and outdoor test tracks in the UK and Northern Finland, engine dynamometers, environmental chambers, structural test laboratories, crash laboratories, interior systems laboratories, battery test facilities, and advanced emissions chassis dynamometers.

Millbrook's employees are passionate about safety, customer service and technical excellence, making them ideal partners at any stage in the development and launch of the vehicles of tomorrow.

Millbrook is part of the Test and Measurement business segment of Spectris plc.

About Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering

Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering specializes in driveline system and component test services and solutions. As a systems integrator, it designs, builds, installs and services dynamometer test systems. It offers test services and equipment to customers in the automotive, transport and petrochemical industries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millbrook-expands-propulsion-test-offering-with-the-acquisition-of-revolutionary-engineering-inc-300623525.html

SOURCE Millbrook