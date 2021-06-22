Milledgeville's Arcadia on the River Student Housing Development Scheduled for Auction Through RealtyHive

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the 67-acre student housing development Arcadia on the River will be going to auction through an online-only Time-Limited Event hosted by RealtyHive.

Constructed in 2017, the development is comprised of 510 beds in 230 residential units, 11 garage/storage centers, and five community buildings. Each cottage-inspired unit includes stunning 22-foot vaulted ceilings, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, private patios and balconies, walk-in closets, quartz and marble countertops, LVP and LVT flooring, and designer lighting.

The development is situated nearby Georgia College & State University (GCSU), Georgia Military College (GMC), and Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC), ensuring a consistent flow of residents for landlords and an easily manageable commute for students. With frequent events, on-site activities, and easily accessible resources, the development is centered around community and facilitates social connections, academic support, and professional growth.

Arcadia on the River includes a modern clubhouse, business center, fitness club, swimming pool, volleyball court, and more, all contained within secure access gates. Whether student residents are lounging on the hammock pavilion, completing assignments in a study lounge or relaxing near a wood-burning fireplace, quality of life always comes first at Arcadia on the River.

Additionally, RealtyHive's Director of International Real Estate, Hugh Gilliam, stated, "This unique investment opportunity is an award-winning luxury student housing community with a first-class amenity package. It is conveniently situated next to the Oconee Greenway, a haven of nature and tranquility all in your backyard."

Although the development is scheduled for auction on Aug. 25, 2021, bidders can place a Pre-Event Offer prior to the event's commencement. Described as "a legendary adventure" by staff members, this Milledgeville hallmark offers a unique opportunity to interested investors and prospective landlords alike.

The online-only event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT. More information regarding RealtyHive's Time-Limited Event is available at https://www.realtyhive.com/residential/arcadia-on-the-river.

