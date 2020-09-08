Millenia Orlando Outparcels Acquired in $22.7 Million Transaction

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Asset Management, an affiliate of Orion Real Estate Group, has purchased seven outparcels of the Millenia Mall in Orlando, Fl, for $22.7 million. The acquisition includes more than 100,000 square feet of commercial and office space. Long-term tenants include Olive Garden, BJ's Brewhouse, Old Navy, West Elm, Ethan Allen, DSW and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone commented, "Millenia is an ideal addition to our portfolio. Commercial and office properties continue to be a focus of our acquisition efforts and we believe in the long-term growth story in Florida."

Limestone currently holds $200 million in commercial and mixed-use real estate located across the United States. The Miami-based company uses Orion Real Estate Group's expertise to complete all North America-based transactions.

Orion Real Estate Group

Orion Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate services to investment clients around the world. Since its founding in 1978, the firm has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions and holds a portfolio exceeding $800 million.

Limestone Asset Management

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management was founded in 2010 and invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America. Its holdings exceed $200 million.

