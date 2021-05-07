Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. Announces Promotion of Barry P. Weaver to President

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. today announced that Barry P. Weaver has been promoted to President, effective May 1, 2021.

In this role, Weaver will set and execute company-wide strategies for the delivery of high-quality resident services, housing opportunities and property management initiatives for the entire portfolio, consisting of 278 apartment developments in 26 states.

Barry P. Weaver, President, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

Weaver joined Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. in 2020 as Executive Vice President. Initially, he assumed responsibility for the operations of more than 100 apartment developments, establishing processes and systems. He has since expanded his oversight of affordable and market-rate apartment developments, improving financial performance, customer service and operational efficiency throughout the management company.

"Barry has been key in providing executive leadership to our property management teams and support departments," said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Millennia Companies®. "His laser-like focus on improving both the resident and employee experience will further advance our mission to enrich lives."

Weaver will replace Lee J. Felgar, who has moved into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

"Barry has extensive experience in the industry, and we have benefited from his critical thinking and deep experience guiding property management strategies, "said Lee J. Felgar, Chief Operating Officer at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. "He takes a collaborative approach to solving problems and delivers results while taking the time to mentor and coach."

Weaver holds numerous certifications and accreditations, including the following: Certified Property Manager (CPM®), LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP®), National Affordable Housing Management Professional – Executive (NAHP-e), and Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM). He is a Licensed Real Estate Broker and approved trainer for the Credential for Green Property Management (CGPM).

Weaver earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado, a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. He attended the University of Notre Dame for graduate school and for the Nonprofit Leadership and Management program. Additionally, Weaver studied European social policy at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden. Weaver is a certified leadership trainer, speaker and coach.

