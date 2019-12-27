Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. Expands Executive Team, Names David R. Bales As Executive Vice President

CLEVELAND, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank T. Sinito, Chief Executive Officer of The Millennia Companies® in Cleveland, Ohio, has announced that David R. Bales, CPM® will be joining Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. as Executive Vice President for Operations in January 2020.

"David is an extraordinary professional who is immensely skilled in apartment property management. We are delighted to have him join our team. He will bring his expert knowledge of operations, compliance and leadership development to us as we continue to build the operational capacity of our company," said Sinito.

Most recently, Bales was Senior Vice President of Compliance and Operations for a major operation in various markets at Pinnacle Property Management Services based in Orlando, Florida. He will operate from Orlando, with an initial focus on the southeastern portfolio, where Millennia is preserving numerous developments.

"David is a proven leader and mentor, and he also understands customer service and value creation. Our many residents, housing partners, government agency collaborators and colleagues will benefit from his exceptional performance in our highly complex business," said Lee John Felgar, President of Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

Prior to his tenure at Pinnacle Property Management Services, Bales held leadership positions with Concord Management, United Dominion Realty Trust and Insignia Management Group. He has earned the designations of Certified Property Manager (CPM®) from the Institute of Real Estate Management and Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP) from the National Association of Home Builders. Bales is a real estate broker and veteran of the United States Army.

About The Millennia Companies®

Founded in 1995, The Millennia Companies® is a dynamic group of companies on a mission to enrich the lives of those whom they serve. Millennia operates in a diverse set of industries, including construction services, real estate development and multifamily property management. With a portfolio of nearly 30,000 apartment homes in 278 communities across 26 states, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. was named the 11th largest affordable multifamily property management company by the National Affordable Housing Management Association in 2019.

SOURCE Millennia Housing Management Ltd.