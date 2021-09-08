Millennia Technologies and Fusion-IT Announce Merger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia Technologies, a market leader in UCaaS voice integration, and Fusion IT, a leading technology MSP, MSSP and cybersecurity firm, are pleased to announce a strategic merger of their growing technology businesses.

Business demands for fast-paced, secure, and scalable information and integrated voice technology solutions have evolved rapidly over the last 25 years. In response to market demands, the two specific brands look to expand their solution offerings and their combined client's technology share.

"Fusion IT has built an amazing organization, beginning with Michael and Curtis's leadership, to seeing the rest of their team's one hundred percent buy-in to their individual accountability to customers and one another," said Ken Nelson, president of Millennia Technologies. "They truly are a class act as a Managed Security Services Provider in the IT space, and we just fit really well together. I'm super excited to be part of a leadership team driven to grow these two companies through the support of those communities we serve."

Michael Waldschlager, president and CEO of Fusion IT stated: "Millennia Technologies, under the leadership of Ken Nelson and Spencer Vereecken, have built a 'client-centric' company culture and have assembled a team of professionals. As a Mitel Gold Partner with a vast portfolio of consultative cloud services, Millennia is a proven market leader in unified communications and carrier services solutions. I am humbled for the privilege to lead these two synergistic companies."

The companies partnered on several projects throughout 2019, which - coupled with their shared vision and ethical business practice values of honesty, respect, and integrity - led the leadership's decision to make the merger official.

When discussing operations going forward, Waldschlager added, "with Ken Nelson, VP of Sales and Marketing of Fusion Brand, and Spencer Vereecken, VP General Manager of Millennia Brand, leading their respective sales teams, we are projected to expand value-added services delivered through increased client share and client acquisition. We look forward to fulfilling a trusted partner role as subject matter experts in technology business solutions, including the latest national cybersecurity defense CMMC compliance for each of our current and future clients that we are blessed to serve."

Additionally, powered by the disciplines of EOS®, leadership expects to leverage synergies from operational efficiencies to deliver the highest quality of services, while honoring the commitment to stewardship of its clients' resources.

To learn more about Millennia Technologies, please visit mtvoip.com or call 616.249.9599.

To learn more about Fusion IT, please visit fusion-it.net or call 616.828.5360.

About Millennia Technologies:

For 25 years, Millennia Technologies has been a market leader in the Business Voice, Call Center, Internet and SD Wan, supporting clients throughout Michigan and around the globe. By acting as a consultant on behalf of their clients, Millennia design solutions provide a wide array of services that best fit the client needs. With its roots as a Gold Level Mitel Partner, it has grown to include Platinum Partner status with RingCentral and Nextiva while supporting carriers such as 8x8 and Fuze To learn more about Millennia Technologies, please visit https://mtvoip.com/ or call 616.249.9599.

About Fusion IT:

Fusion IT has been a leading provider of enterprise level IT, Cyber and Network Security, and managed security services (MSSP) for over 20 years. In addition to its WatchGuardONE Gold Partner and Silver Microsoft Partner status, Fusion IT supports most major brands of technology solutions and serves a wide array of vertical markets and complex projects, LV in-plant cabling, IT Security detection-mitigation-remediation, Cloud services, backup and disaster recovery solutions, and server to desktop support throughout Michigan and the Midwest. To learn more about Fusion IT, please visit https://fusion-it.net/ or call 616.828.5360.

