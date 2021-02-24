Millennia Technologies Is Now Part of the RingCentral High-Performing Partner Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia Technologies, a telecommunications provider for Midwest businesses, has been accepted into the elite RingCentral High-Performing Partner Program at the premium level.

Becoming a RingCentral Premium Partner confirms Millennia's status as one of RingCentral's most strategic partners. As a High-Performing Partner, Millennia Technologies now has access to exclusive materials which they can offer to their customers. These include logos, social cards, and other Premium Partner Program information.

Premium Partner status also provides Millennia with customized benefits to offer their customers such as increased training, support and marketing resources.

"We here at Millennia are so pleased to find out we are a High Performing RingCentral Partner and to do it in such a short period of time is impressive! When looking at UCaaS options, with so many to pick from, RingCentral constantly shined and met all of our customer needs," said Spencer Vereecken, Millennia's Director of Sales.

With their partnership with RingCentral, Millennia is seeing great customer satisfaction.

"We needed to solve the strategic requirement of having a telephony solution that was not only flexible and stable but brought clear value rather than being a monthly sunk cost. Choosing to partner with Millennia Technologies and RingCentral made these requirements a reality," said Justin Young, Head IT Operations of Oetiker Group.

Millennia is also very satisfied with their relationship with RingCentral.

"Developing this relationship was easy with such great channel engagement, sales, engineering, product management, and support on the backend. Something we have valued over our 20+ years in the telephony space," said Vereecken.

Millennia Technologies is looking forward to more continued success and partnership with RingCentral in the future.

About Millennia Technologies

Millennia Technologies has been a telecommunications provider for businesses in the Midwest for over 30 years. The company provides customers with easy-to-use and technologically advanced unified communications solutions. Visit Millennia Technologies at https://mtvoip.com/ .

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a company designed to provide a global cloud communications solution. In providing this solution, RingCentral offers global deployment, integration with apps, flexible connectivity, and more. Visit RingCentral at https://www.ringcentral.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Millennia Technologies

Spencer Vereecken

[email protected]

616-301-6370

SOURCE Millennia Technologies