Millennial Author Introduces Solutions-Based Journalism

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Bogner, an American author based in Israel, introduces solutions-based journalism for shifting society to a better value system. The goal is to reduce suffering, enhance human relations, and create a sustainable environment for humanity to thrive in together.

Jesse is the author of The Egotist and has released a new book called Tikkunim (Corrections), about how to fix our broken society.

See Jesse in a recent interview: https://youtu.be/e5nN0pQDdnI

Why Are There So Many Problems in our World?

The reason we are not able to lead mutually fulfilling lives is because we fail to recognize the greatness of the self-sustaining system we live in and the oppositeness of man to the system. While nature is perpetually achieving a balance between the two forces of connection and separation, because of the ego, individuals only work for their own benefit in separation.

The Human Ego is Holding Us Back

This isn't exactly new knowledge, but as the world becomes more complex we fool ourselves into believing the cancer of our own egos. Because of our innate wickedness, on our own we will never be able to overcome our selfish and assuredly destructive nature as much as we'd like to help others.

The Solution: Human Connection

Human connection isn't exactly a revolutionary idea. In our globalized world many people are aware we live in an interdependent system and connection is a word permeating through the air. Very few people would argue that connection is bad for society and we are beginning to sense that we need each other to restore our world to a better state.

According to Jesse, connection has the power to end all human suffering: "We all have the most to benefit from mutually beneficial solutions. If the people around us hurt, than we hurt, so we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are dependent on the success and happiness of others in order for us to be happy. We can choose to put an end to our suffering. We can choose to build a world based on our connection above our differences, where a force of unconditional love will guide us."

About Jesse Bogner

Jesse Bogner is an author and journalist. His memoir and social critique, The Egotist, has been translated into four languages. In 2013, he moved from New York City, where he was born and raised, abandoning a decadent lifestyle chockfull of substance abuse, to study Kabbalah in Israel. His work has been featured in The Daily Caller, The Huffington Post, The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel. His book of articles, Tikkunim (Corrections), is available on Amazon. He is currently completing a novel.

