Millennial dietitian launches FareMeals.com as nonprofit offering families free tools and programming focused on healthy and affordable meal solutions

Fare Meals' program offerings will kick off with its first webinar on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The free webinar titled 'Healthy & Affordable Shopping Lists' will focus on prioritizing healthy food on a budget. It will be moderated by award-winning journalist Mara Schiavocampo.

Prior to launching Fare Meals, Kestenbaum helped create healthy school food guides for other nonprofit organizations in the New York City area. Kestenbaum holds a M.A. in Nutrition & Dietetics from New York University and a B.A. in Psychology from Yeshiva University. She is a member of the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Fare Meals' 501(c)(3) status is currently pending. To contribute to Fare Meals, to register for webinars, or for more information, please visit http://faremeals.com/FareMeals.com.

ABOUT FARE MEALS

Fare Meals, Inc. is a registered nonprofit, formerly known as Fare Meals By Arielle. Fare Meals' nonprofit programming includes educational resources in the form of webinars, nutritional guidance, and easy recipes that empower busy families to eat well on a budget. The recipes on FareMeals.com are created and scored on three main pillars: affordability, health, and ease to make. Recipes on FareMeals.com also have step-by-step directions, videos, and downloadable recipe cards.

