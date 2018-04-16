Millennial doctors care about culture but not social media when looking for a job, according to CompHealth survey

CompHealth's survey found that nearly all millennial physicians (93 percent) own and use a smartphone. However, physicians rarely use social media tools when looking for work, with only one percent finding employment through social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, Doximity, etc.). Forty percent of placements were the result of referrals and networking.

"It was surprising to learn that virtually no young physicians were finding work through social media. Instead, many were finding jobs through old-fashioned personal connections," says Lisa Grabl, president of CompHealth. "This study helps us better understand the motivations and interests of young doctors at the beginning of their careers, and how hospitals and clinics can build programs to attract and retain these talented young physicians."

Other key findings:

Although finding the right fit is the leading concern for young doctors looking for jobs (60 percent), only 35 percent of men and 23 percent of women attribute culture fit as a reason they left a place of employment.

Young doctors rank the following as the biggest reasons for leaving: compensation (59 percent), work/life balance (51 percent) and bad management (45 percent).

69 percent of men identify compensation as the largest reason for leaving a position.



56 percent of women identify poor work/life balance as the largest reason for leaving a position.

While 26 percent of respondents indicated they had no debt, the remaining 74 percent have substantial debt — 19 percent owe between $100,000 and $199,999 and 44 percent owe more than $200,000 .

and and 44 percent owe more than . Fourteen percent of physicians tried out locum tenens early in their career, with compensation being a driving factor for working these temporary assignments.

With the physician shortage being a top concern for healthcare providers, CompHealth wanted to better understand the processes by which young physicians search for jobs, and gain insights into their plans for post-training life. Respondents completed their medical training between 2014 and 2018.

To learn more, read the full survey report.

About CompHealth

CompHealth is a national leader in healthcare staffing, serving providers in more than 100 specialties. CompHealth was founded in 1979 and is now the largest locum tenens staffing agency in the U.S. The company also specializes in permanent physician placement and both temporary and permanent allied healthcare staffing. CompHealth is part of the CHG Healthcare family of companies, which has been ranked on FORTUNE magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for the past nine years. For more information, visit www.comphealth.com.

Media Contact

Spencer Sutherland

(801) 930-3876

spencer.sutherland@chghealthcare.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennial-doctors-care-about-culture-but-not-social-media-when-looking-for-a-job-according-to-comphealth-survey-300629859.html

SOURCE CompHealth

Related Links

https://comphealth.com

