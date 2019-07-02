Millennial-Owned Start-Up Launching to Help Consumers Shop Low Prices with No Membership Fees

HOUSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new e-commerce company called Waybuy is changing the way consumers shop online, combining the best in convenience and affordability to make it easier than ever to get the products shoppers need. Founded by Houston-area married couple, Ann and Erik Tran, Waybuy is leading the charge towards returning the focus to consumers' needs and wants, offering a constantly-expanding array of products available for same-day and next-day shipping. Plus, unlike other online retail giants, Waybuy doesn't charge expensive membership fees or shipping costs for their rapid shipping service. Waybuy, founded by the married couple while living in the apartment. They are a business powerhouse, through engineering and business by trade, and entrepreneurs at heart.

"We started Waybuy from the issues we had as a married couple with finding retail goods at fair prices but without having to pay hundreds of dollars in membership fees to have access to things our family needs from day to day. All these different retail membership fees started to add up for our family. Also, waiting on deliveries for basic items from groceries to household items seemed unnecessary when coming from our local area. These issues triggered us wanting to make a difference," states Ann Tran, founder of Waybuy.

From groceries and pet products to personal care products and school supplies, the selection of products available from Waybuy has been carefully assembled to meet a massive range of consumer needs. By putting considerable time and effort into product and consumer research, the company has successfully built a product line-up that encompasses nearly every consumer need one could imagine. Whether a shopper is searching for a last-minute birthday gift, pantry basics, or baby products like diapers and wipes, Waybuy has put it all within easy reach.

Despite being a new arrival to the online retail market, Waybuy has already made an excellent impression on thousands of shoppers across the United States. The top priority of the company is customer service the company provides.

"The customer in the retail market wants two problems solved: cost of goods into shipping times and customer service from the company they are buying from. At Waybuy, we solve both by adding new products every day and working diligently to make our customers satisfied with quality products at low prices while maintaining delivery consistently fast. Making our customer happy and coming back is our goal," states, Erik Tran, founder of Waybuy.

Another way that Waybuy stands out from the crowd? It's a U.S.-based and minority-owned business with a commitment to be everything that consumers need in an online shopping service. While many of today's mega-retailers are led by massive corporate teams and shareholders, Waybuy is a family-founded company dedicated to proving that unparalleled customer service, low prices, and impressive convenience can go hand in hand. With an already loyal customer following and exciting expansion plans for the future, Waybuy is proving to be one to watch in the world of online shopping.

Waybuy was founded in 2019 by married couple, team Ann and Erik Tran, inspired by their belief that the online shopping experience was missing something – a retailer that could deliver fast, budget-friendly, and customer-focused service. By eliminating membership fees and provided an extensive variety of household essentials at affordable prices, Waybuy seeks to give shoppers a simple way to spend less time and money on shopping and more on the things they value most. In addition to serving consumers, Waybuy is committed to giving back to the community and using their platform to make a positive difference whenever possible.

