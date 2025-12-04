Millennial Shift Technologies Announces Partnership with AmTrust to Bring Small Commercial Products to the mShift Marketplace; Cyber Insurance Available First

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennial Shift Technologies ("mShifttech") today announced a new partnership with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"), a global specialty property–and–casualty insurer, to offer AmTrust's small commercial products through the mShift Marketplace. Under the agreement, AmTrust's cyber insurance will be the first product available on the platform, providing brokers and small business owners with a streamlined digital solution for quoting and binding cyber coverage.

Mark Meury, Founder and CEO of Millennial Shift Technologies, said the partnership supports mShift's mission to simplify insurance distribution. "mShift was built to modernize how brokers and small businesses access coverage," he said. "Adding the AmTrustCyber product to the mShift Marketplace enables brokers to deliver quotes and bind policies in minutes, not days, and lays the foundation for a broader suite of small-commercial offerings."

AmTrust's cyber team, led by Senior Vice President Michelle Ingrassia, has been expanding rapidly to meet rising demand for small-business cyber coverage. Ingrassia, who joined AmTrust from Beazley in 2020, noted that small businesses are especially vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches. "Partnering with mShift allows us to meet small businesses where they operate—online—and deliver essential cyber protection through a seamless digital experience," she said.

About Millennial Shift Technologies (mShifttech)

Millennial Shift Technologies operates the mShift Marketplace, a digital distribution platform that connects insurance carriers with agents and small business buyers. Led by Founder and CEO Mark Meury, a Phoenix–based technologist with over two decades of experience, mShifttech leverages automation and APIs to shorten quote and bind times and to make specialty coverage more accessible.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. is a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York. The company offers specialty property–and–casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owners policy (BOP), general liability and cyber insurance. For more information, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

