Millennials: 82% will feel safer returning to offices with real-time indoor air quality transparency

The survey makes it clear that marketing back good, healthy, and stable indoor air quality is critical to any strategy to invite the masses back indoors. Whether returning full-time or through a hybrid work model, 75% of millennials say they would consider the indoor air quality at work. IAQ concerns are prompting never-before-asked questions from millennials — almost half will ask, "What IAQ measures have building management taken to make the building safe?" Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates improving IAQ in offices could add as much as $20 billion annually to the U.S. economy . These insights mean today's leading employers will seek healthier buildings for their employees. This puts the onus on office owners and operators to assure tenants and their employees that they can safely return to the office.

Hotels have long competed for the coveted millennial segment. Today's millennial travelers are aware of the role air quality plays in virus spread. Thus, 66% are concerned specifically about the IAQ in hotels. IAQ will also factor in millennials' booking decisions with 73% saying they would consider IAQ when booking a stay.

"It will be millennials' willingness to step inside public buildings that form the bedrock of our economic growth beyond 2021. Yet, tried and true strategies for retaining employees, tenants, and guests will not be sufficient in today's economy," said Raphael Rosen, CEO of Carbon Lighthouse. "After a year of education on the spread of airborne viruses, anxious millennials are looking more critically than ever before at the air they breathe. Those employers, offices, and hotels that offer IAQ transparency actively prove their continued commitment to health and safety, and will earn the trust needed to compete in today's market."

Additional survey takeaways for employers, offices, and hotels include:

88% of millennials say they would use a mobile app that provides real-time IAQ information

65% of millennials already use apps, devices, or air purifiers to monitor or improve the air quality at home

84% of millennials expect to stay at a hotel in 2021

Carbon Lighthouse couples its HVAC controls expertise with Vairify to deliver quality indoor air with the fewest possible carbon emissions — helping meet the market's immediate health and wellness expectations without compromising ongoing net-zero strategies.

Methodology

This survey was conducted via Dynata and targeted 1,000 general U.S.-based consumers over 21 years of age. Due to the overweighted economic influence of the millennial demographic as both employees and consumers, the analysis is focused on the 332 millennials who took the survey.

Carbon Lighthouse is a cleantech leader focused on impact and revenue-generating ESG solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). With more than a decade of deep expertise in advanced data-driven building controls, its unique Efficiency Production service and patented AI platform CLUES® capture new business value from decarbonization. Now, Carbon Lighthouse's IAQ solution, Vairify, helps CRE win tenants and guests back with transparent, real-time IAQ data on any smart device. Forward-thinking CRE owners and operators can now verify quality indoor air, differentiate their spaces, and meet the market's immediate health and wellness expectations without compromising ongoing net-zero strategies to fuel growth. The company has saved more than $250 million and eliminated more than 408,000 tons of carbon emissions to date for clients including Goldman Sachs, The Carlyle Group, L&B, AEW, and Ohana.

