Millennials and Gen Z: A Comprehensive Study of Alcohol and Non-Alcohol Beverage Purchase and Consumption Behavior

A groundbreaking study on beverage consumption trends among Millennials and Gen Z has been published. The comprehensive report investigates the nuanced drinking habits and preferences of younger generations and offers valuable insights to stakeholders in the beverage sector.

Key Insights into Millennial and Gen Z Beverage Choices

Covering 1,300 drinking-age consumers, the research delves into the factors driving Millennials and Gen Z's interactions with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It reveals a noticeable shift in drinking habits and uncovers the reasons behind their choice of beverages.

Factors Influencing Beverage Selection and Consumption

The impact of societal norms and influencers on drinking behaviors

Preferences impacting the selection of non-alcoholic drinks

Analysis of the role social media and marketing play in consumption choices

The report also addresses the changing landscape of social norms around beverage consumption, reflecting a significant evolution in the scenarios and occasions that prompt different beverage choices.

Special Focus on Wine Consumption Patterns



Despite an overall decline in alcohol consumption, wine remains a distinct category. The study provides a deep-dive analysis into how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected wine consumption habits among younger demographics.

Regional and stylistic wine preferences

Influences behind wine purchases

The significance of wine in various social settings

Spending patterns related to wine among younger consumers

A vital component of the study is its strategic insights which can serve as a blueprint for industry players. It suggests actionable strategies for a spectrum of businesses including alcohol brands, non-alcoholic beverage companies, wine councils, importers, and distributors.

The findings facilitate a better understanding of emerging drinking trends and preferences across these key audience segments. By leveraging these insights, businesses can align product development, enhance sales approaches, and finetune marketing and advertising campaigns to resonate with Millennials and Gen Z consumers.

This comprehensive analysis provides an unparalleled view into the evolving tastes and consumption patterns of today's younger consumers, offering a competitive edge to entities in the ever-changing global beverage market.



