Millennials are Better Prepared for Retirement than Their Parents, J.D. Power Finds

The inaugural study evaluates participant satisfaction with providers of group retirement plans, such as 401(k)s, based on six factors: interaction across live and digital channels; investment and service offerings; fees and expenses; plan features; information resources; and communications. Plan providers are ranked in three categories based on their overall mix of business in terms of average plan size.

"The fact that many in the youngest generation of plan participants are actively preparing for retirement now sends a clear message to providers," said Mike Foy, Senior Director of the Wealth Management Practice at J.D. Power. "They need to be focused on upping their game on their digital and mobile offerings to meet the expectations of this digitally engaged customer segment, not only to help differentiate themselves with plan sponsors who make provider selection decisions on behalf of the employees, but to position themselves to benefit from rollover events when employees eventually leave their jobs. With roughly $5.3 trillion in wealth currently sitting in 401(k) plans, getting the group plan participant satisfaction formula right now is crucial for the future of the wealth management industry."

Following are some key findings of the 2018 study:

Yes, Millennials are most prepared for retirement: Among all generations of group retirement plan members, 51% of Millennials have set specific retirement goals, compared with just 44% among both Gen X and Boomer participants. Of the 51% of Millennials who have set goals, 83% say they believe they are on track to meet them.

Study Rankings

Charles Schwab ranks highest in group retirement plan satisfaction in the large plan segment (824). Nationwide ranks highest in the mixed plan segment (770) and PNC Retirement Solutions ranks highest in the small plan segment (806).

The 2018 study is based on responses from more than 9,500 group retirement plan members. The study was fielded in February-March 2018.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

Study Rankings

Overall Satisfaction Index Score Ranking





JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (Based on a 1,000-point scale)







for Consumers:











Large Plan Segment









Charles Schwab 824





5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 808





4 Vanguard 805





4 T. Rowe Price 791





3 Large Plan Segment Average 788





3 Fidelity Investments 787





3 Wells Fargo 776





2 Prudential Financial, Inc 774





2











Mixed Plan Segment









Nationwide 770





5 TIAA 764





4 Mixed Plan Segment Average 744





3 ICMA-RC 743





3 Voya Financial 735





2 Empower Retirement 734





2 Transamerica 730





2











Small Plan Segment









PNC Retirement Solutions 806





5 Securian Financial Group 782





4 American Funds 779





4 MetLife Resources 779





4 Alliance Benefit Group 776





4 OneAmerica 773





4 John Hancock Retirement Plan









Services 765





4 Mutual America 763





4 The Standard 758





3 ADP Retirement Services 756





3 Small Plan Segment Average 751





3 Ascensus 748





3 AXA 745





3 MassMutual 745





3 CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions 743





3 Principal Financial Group 742





3 Lincoln Financial Group 740





3 Newport Group 738





3 VALIC 722





2 Paychex, Inc 718





2











1 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946-1964); Gen X (1965-1976); and Gen Y (1977-1994); and Gen Z (1995-2004). Xennials (1978-1981) and Millennials (1982-1994) are subsets of Gen Y.

