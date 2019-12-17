Millennials Are Choosing Live Christmas Trees Over Artificial Ones, ValuePenguin.com Survey Finds.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are Millennials more traditional than older generations when it comes to Christmas? A new ValuePengiun.com survey has found that millennials and men are most likely to choose a live tree over an artificial one.

The survey also found strong regional differences in preferences for live trees over artificial ones. Residents of the Western United States were 82% more likely to get a live tree, than Midwesterners, who were more likely to get artificial trees.

Key Findings:

Millennials and men are the most likely to choose real trees:

Despite the impression that millennials are obsessed with all things modern, this generation showed the strongest preference for live trees over artificial ones, beating out Gen Xers and Baby Boomers by 15% and 82%, respectively. Additionally, we found that men are 68% more likely to choose a real tree than women. Over a seven-year span, getting a live Christmas tree will cost Americans as much as $659 : From a financial standpoint, we found that artificial trees are much cheaper than live ones when considering the upfront cost and the seven-year average span during which artificial trees were reported to be reused by respondents. This amounts to a total cost difference of $513 on average across all of our survey respondents, and as much as $659 for Midwesterners.

Yet money isn't the main reason why Americans opt for an artificial tree:

Despite the significant savings that choosing an artificial tree represents, the survey found artificial tree owners were more than twice as likely to cite mess and hassle as their reasons for going with an artificial tree over cost. Christmas Trees Injure 1 in 11 Americans Yearly: About one in eleven respondents said they were injured while putting up a Christmas tree, and half of these injuries were serious enough to warrant medical attention. Over two-thirds of our respondents admitted that they have left their lights on overnight at least once (which can be a fire hazard) — with males being 22% more likely to do so than their female counterparts. Live trees come with an added hazard - improperly secured Christmas trees are a serious risk that leads to thousands of car crashes each year.

To understand what Americans' attitudes towards Christmas trees, ValuePenguin commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,029 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall population. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/christmas-tree-survey

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

