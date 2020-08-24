Millennials in Apparel Manufacturing Fight for China's Market Share

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the spread of COVID-19, China has had difficulty keeping a positive business image. Many nations and companies have been looking for manufacturing alternatives outside of China. As COVID-19 continues to shake up the apparel manufacturing sector, two African-American millennials hope to claim their stake in market share. The Kassa Trade Organization, or Kassa Trade, was founded in early 2020 with the goal of bringing apparel manufacturing into the 21st century.

Kassa Trade works directly with factories, in South America, so that they are able to minimize costs and provide lower prices to retailers and designers who need inventory. Retailers who have worked with Kassa Trade have the ability to refill their previous orders via text message, making the process quick and simple.

"We saw too many issues with how small-to-medium-sized retailers purchased their inventory," says Bowei Oki, Vice President and Co-Founder. "Retailers are overpaying wholesalers to attain their products. Retailers who attempt to reach out to factories directly, typically do it via Alibaba. The ability to communicate and gauge quality on Alibaba can be difficult. We wanted to make the process simple and remove the headache."

Kassa Trade has also adapted its business to accommodate the social media and ecommerce industry. They offer the "Influencer Program" to any social media influencer who wishes to capitalize off their audience. Through the program, social media influencers are able to create their own clothing line to sell directly to their audience. The process is all handled by Kassa Trade, with no upfront cost to the client.

"Social media influencers are getting paid a small fraction to promote other brands," says Phil Dawit, Managing Principal and Co-Founder. "If they were to create their own products to sell, they would be able to keep ownership of any ecommerce revenue generated from their platform. We understand that some social media influencers are afraid to risk the investment in creating a clothing line or product, and that is why we have made this process free. There is no financial risk upon entry for the client, but they have the opportunity to exit with the lion's share of profit."

The Kassa Trade Organization was founded by childhood friends, Bowei Oki and Phil Dawit. Oki and Dawit are members of the African diaspora who have settled in the Washington Metropolitan Region. Oki is a Nigerian immigrant who moved to the United States via Canada. He is an industrial engineer who holds experience working in the supply chain industry. Dawit is the son of Ethiopian immigrants and the first American born member of his family. He holds experience working in the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about the Kassa Trade Organization, visit their website at kassatrade.com

