Millennials Say Hertz is their Favorite Car Rental Company

"We also know that Millennials value having memorable experiences when they travel and that's why we're here to help them get there and enjoy those moments that matter like exploring a coastal town in a sporty convertible, getting to a job interview in a new city or reuniting with friends for a wedding," Patel added. "We're also committed to enhancing their journey by introducing new experiential rewards and benefits through our Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, offering exciting vacation giveaways, enabling customers to book personalized travel experiences in thousands of destinations through our Hertz+ platform and more."

Hertz moved up from the second spot in the car rental category from last year in the Trazees Awards which are voted on annually by Millennial readers of trazeetravel.com, the sister web publication to Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com and whereverfamily.com. Trazee Travel is a one-stop resource for travelers aged 25-40 with news, tips, reviews and more. Reader nominations for The Trazees were collected from December 2018-March 2019.

