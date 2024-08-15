Millennium, A Fiber Broadband Solutions Powerhouse, Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Noreen Suing

Strengthening The Commitment to Future Growth through Strategic Investments

DELAVAN, Wis., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, an industry powerhouse in broadband solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Noreen Suing as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. With an impressive three-decade track record in the financial leadership of distribution, engineering, and rent/lease sectors, Noreen brings a wealth of expertise and insight to Millennium. Her commitment to fiscal excellence and strategic acumen are perfectly aligned with Millennium's goals of enhancing broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities.

Noreen Suing, Chief Financial Officer, joins Millennium's Executive Team

Noreen Suing expressed enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "Joining Millennium's dynamic team as Chief Financial Officer is an exciting step forward. I welcome the opportunity to partner across the organization to drive continued efficiencies and growth that support our clients with advanced, enterprise-level resources for broadband clients of varying scopes and sizes."

Since its inception in 2004, Millennium has significantly impacted the industry, recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 9-Time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company. Additionally, Millennium was recently honored as Associate Member of the Year by the Illinois Broadband and Telecommunications Association (IBTA). Noreen's role will be pivotal in maintaining Millennium's commitment to delivering innovative solutions amid the evolving challenges of the broadband industry.

James Kyle, Founder and CEO of Millennium, remarked, "After an exhaustive six month process, we are thrilled to have Noreen join our executive team. The telecom sector offers unparalleled growth opportunities. With Noreen, we are well equipped to navigate the rapid changes within the industry and continue to deliver superior solutions that help even the smallest broadband startups flourish."

Millennium is enthusiastic about the future and the expertise Noreen Suing brings to the team, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of industry innovation and service excellence.

About Millennium

Millennium, headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, has been pioneering the broadband industry for the last 20 years. Millennium specializes in accelerating broadband network projects for clients by providing comprehensive solutions that include enhanced network design, financial guidance, equipment rentals, and material management. Millennium employs over 200 people in 20+ dedicated locations across America and serves clients across 90% of the continental US and Canada. Millennium has achieved the MMAC Future 50 3-time Metal, is a 9-time 'Fastest Growing Business' Award winner by Inc. 5000 Magazine, and continues to hit the Entrepreneur 360 list. CEO and Founder James Kyle was named a 'Rural Broadband Champion' by Inc. 5000 Magazine in 2022 and won the Ernst & Young 2022 Midwest 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award. For more information about Millennium, visit: www.mymillennium.us

Contact: Brynn Kanikula

Company: Millennium

Tel: +262-891-8138

Email: [email protected]

