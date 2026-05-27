Millennium Announces Appointment of Christian Wiltrout as Chief Executive Officer

Company founder James Kyle transitions to Executive Board Member role following two decades of leadership

DELAVAN, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 23 years of vision, growth, and leadership, Millennium founder James Kyle has announced the transition of his role. Effective June 15, 2026, Christian Wiltrout will join Millennium as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Kyle founded Millennium in 2004 with a vision to simplify and accelerate the planning, procurement, and deployment of broadband infrastructure. Over more than two decades, Kyle and the Millennium team have built the company into an industry-leading platform serving broadband network builders and owners across North America – providing integrated engineering, supply chain, equipment financing, and funding solutions that eliminate the complexity of coordinating multiple partners across a single build.

Millennium Broadband announces transition of CEO position from founder James Kyle to Christian Wiltrout. Post this

Kyle will continue to serve as an Executive Board Member, lending his deep industry relationships and institutional knowledge to support the company's next chapter of growth.

"Christian has the experience and skills we need to evolve Millennium, and he understands that people and relationships are at our core. Christian is the right person to take the business forward. I am genuinely excited about what lies ahead for Millennium and could not be more energized to support Christian and our team as we pursue the next chapter of growth together," said Kyle.

Wiltrout brings more than 25 years of experience in industrial and infrastructure manufacturing and distribution to the role. He joins Millennium most recently from SureWerx, a leading global safety products manufacturer, where he served as Global Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his career, Wiltrout has built a track record of driving above-market growth, operational excellence, and building incredible teams.

"I am excited and grateful to join Millennium as CEO, and become part of an outstanding team. Millennium is an industry leader with a significant growth opportunity. James and the Millennium team have built something truly exceptional – a business with deep client relationships, a differentiated platform, and a team that is passionate about helping communities get connected. I look forward to partnering with the Millennium team and our clients to build on that foundation and take Millennium to the next level," said Wiltrout.

About Millennium

Millennium exists to accelerate the construction of fiber optic networks – helping broadband builders and network owners move faster, reduce complexity, and connect more communities faster. Since 2004, the company has delivered engineering, supply chain, equipment rental, and funding solutions that keep projects on schedule and on budget. Headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, Millennium serves clients across North America with a fully integrated platform built around one goal: getting fiber in the ground faster. For more information, visit www.mymillennium.us.

Contact: Trish Logue | [email protected] | 224.656.3440

SOURCE Millennium