Millennium BlockChain Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium BlockChain Inc. (OTC: MBLC) (the "Company"), a company focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. By filing the Form 10, the Company intends to be a fully reporting issuer on October 19, 2018, which is 60 days from the date of the Form 10 filing.

"The filing of our Form 10 marks an important next step for our Company," said Brandon Romanek, Founder and CEO. "This filing is the culmination of almost two full years of hard work and determination on behalf Millennium BlockChain Inc. as well as the tireless commitment of our auditors, certified public accountants and legal counsel. We look forward to the increased transparency and liquidity that should come with being a fully reporting issuer, as well as the value this should provide to customers, business partners and shareholders."

The Company's Form 10 can be found at: https://bit.ly/2MsWHTd

As a reminder, the Company filed its Quarterly Financial Statements and Disclosure Statement for the three months ended April 30, 2018, on July 27, 2018. These statements can be found on the OTC Markets website at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MBLC/disclosure.

About Millennium BlockChain



Millennium BlockChain Inc. (OTC: MBLC) is primarily focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors. For more information, visit www.mblockchain.io.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure



This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:



Brett Maas



Managing Partner



Hayden IR



Tel (646) 536-7331



Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE Millennium BlockChain Inc.

